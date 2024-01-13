NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Cut to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $35.00 target price on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NEP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.47.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEP

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $77.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.8675 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 260.90%.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEP. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 9.8% during the third quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 462,197 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 41,089 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 14.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,892 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $950,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $8,478,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 41.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 676,495 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,092,000 after purchasing an additional 198,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.