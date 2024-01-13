Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.41. Approximately 23,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 40,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides various logistics services worldwide. It operates through Liner & Logistics Business, Bulk Shipping Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

