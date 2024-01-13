NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.86.

Get NMI alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NMIH

NMI Stock Up 1.1 %

NMIH opened at $29.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94. NMI has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $30.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.15.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. NMI had a net margin of 55.58% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NMI

In other news, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $159,403.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,111.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Owen Smith sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $243,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,139.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Jones sold 5,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $159,403.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,855 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,198 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 160.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NMI during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.