Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up 1.7% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.3% during the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

NSC traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.53. 629,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $260.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.65.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

