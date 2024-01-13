Northann (NYSE:NCL) Trading 10.8% Higher

Northann Corp. (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.13. 819,463 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 627,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Northann Stock Up 7.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.48.

Northann (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter.

About Northann

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

