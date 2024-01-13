Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $99.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $68.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $71.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.63.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

In related news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,184.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $1,302,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 219,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,307,612.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.41 per share, with a total value of $322,050.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,316 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $134,901,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,290.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,017,000 after buying an additional 1,193,344 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,287,000 after buying an additional 689,920 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,523,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,974,000 after buying an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

