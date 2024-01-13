Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
Northland Power Stock Performance
NPI stock opened at C$24.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$19.36 and a 1-year high of C$39.21.
Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$513.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$491.40 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.2638298 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Northland Power Company Profile
Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.
