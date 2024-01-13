Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

Northland Power Stock Performance

NPI stock opened at C$24.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.50. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$19.36 and a 1-year high of C$39.21.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$513.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$491.40 million. Northland Power had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.2638298 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NPI. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price target on Northland Power from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NPI

Northland Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.