NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Acquires 249 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.9% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,659,000 after buying an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,711,000 after buying an additional 133,228 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after buying an additional 819,001 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,426,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,901,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.33. The company had a trading volume of 649,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,756. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.14. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $175.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

