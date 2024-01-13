NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.8% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 169,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,070,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,017. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.44.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

