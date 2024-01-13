NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,795. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $46.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average is $43.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

