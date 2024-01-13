NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.1% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $501,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.57. 7,138,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,809,066. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. The company has a market cap of $117.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

