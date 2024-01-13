NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Has $4.52 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 5.8% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTEC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.06. 155,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,364. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $96.96 and a 1-year high of $144.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.32.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

