NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Has $970,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.39. 572,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,156. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $216.57.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

