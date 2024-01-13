NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.4% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.10. 6,359,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,165,257. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average is $96.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

