NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,080 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.2% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $175.61. 625,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,928. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $182.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.13. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.