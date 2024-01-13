NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC Purchases 9,461 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 22.7% of NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.38. 1,779,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,542. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $150.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.55.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

