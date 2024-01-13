Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.488 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Northwest Natural has raised its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 69 years. Northwest Natural has a payout ratio of 65.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northwest Natural to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.4%.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $38.42 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $141.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.35 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NWN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Northwest Natural

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Natural

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.