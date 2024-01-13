Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVS. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Novartis by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.45. The stock had a trading volume of 958,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.47. The company has a market cap of $227.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

