Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, an increase of 49.2% from the December 15th total of 4,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Nutrien Trading Down 3.1 %

Nutrien stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.50.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Nutrien will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 47.81%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

