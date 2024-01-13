Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.29

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.29 and traded as high as $10.87. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 31,084 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $154,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

