Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.29

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.29 and traded as high as $10.87. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 31,084 shares changing hands.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
