Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NULG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,201,000 after acquiring an additional 488,226 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,495 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $165,461,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 655,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,772,000 after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the period.

NULG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,988 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

