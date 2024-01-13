Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 68,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $123,701,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS NULV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. 75,929 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.66. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

