Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Up 566.7% in December

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,440,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 70,693 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Price Performance

JMM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

