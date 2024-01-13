Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Short Interest Update

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 890,900 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nuvve Trading Up 25.1 %

Shares of Nuvve stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. 64,830,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,968. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.71 million during the quarter. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 212.03% and a negative net margin of 408.69%.

In related news, CFO David Robson bought 357,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,958 shares in the company, valued at $143,634.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO David Robson bought 357,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.14 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,025,958 shares in the company, valued at $143,634.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Poilasne purchased 714,000 shares of Nuvve stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,624,314 shares in the company, valued at $367,403.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its position in Nuvve by 60.8% in the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 390,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 147,512 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvve during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuvve by 484.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 128,862 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvve during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvve during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 19.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, develops and commercializes vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Denmark. The company offers fleet and electric bus charging solutions, and V1G and V2G charging stations based on Grid Integrated Vehicle, a V2G technology platform that enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services.

