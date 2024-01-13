NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.19

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 8687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

NWTN Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWTN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in NWTN during the 1st quarter worth about $1,166,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in NWTN during the 4th quarter worth about $1,002,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NWTN during the 4th quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in NWTN during the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NWTN

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

