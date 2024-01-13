NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Holdings Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,769 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.1 %

NXPI stock opened at $209.11 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.31 and a 12 month high of $238.27. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $309,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Martino Ronald sold 5,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.43, for a total value of $1,085,180.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,538.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $903,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.