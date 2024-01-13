Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 72.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,486,444.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,511,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $388.87 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.80 and a 52-week high of $438.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $395.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

