Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Vicor worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,566 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vicor by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VICR. Needham & Company LLC lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vicor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VICR opened at $38.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 1.49. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $98.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.84 million for the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 12.68%.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

