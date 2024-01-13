Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,589 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Callon Petroleum worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 833,587 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 626,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,586 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Callon Petroleum Stock Up 0.2 %

CPE stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $44.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.