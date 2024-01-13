Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $664,000 Stock Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Travere Therapeutics worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 79,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,179,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 6.0 %

TVTX opened at $9.53 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.08). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TVTX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.85.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

