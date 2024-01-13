Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Health Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 414,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after acquiring an additional 182,173 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $929,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $970,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $81.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.80. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $66.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

TMDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $964,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,072,765.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $701,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,591 shares in the company, valued at $16,384,072.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $964,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,072,765.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,122 shares of company stock worth $3,131,812 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

