Oak Ridge Investments LLC Makes New $689,000 Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.06.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $58.43 and a one year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,879 shares of company stock valued at $351,607. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

