Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.51 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

