Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $23,713,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $22,805,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GEHC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $76.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion and a PE ratio of 22.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.30 and a 1 year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

