Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 298,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 23,674 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $589,222.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,737,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,472,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 6,300 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $202,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,663,315.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 24,338 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $589,222.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,737,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,472,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,127 shares of company stock worth $4,797,270. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $36.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 0.80. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.33). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 85.27%. The business had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ARWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.77.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

