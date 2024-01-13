Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Schrödinger worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 68.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 800.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 12.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 29.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Schrödinger in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $28.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $59.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $42.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.02 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SDGR. KeyCorp began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

Schrödinger Profile

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

