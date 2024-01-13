Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 900 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Yum China by 140.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Yum China by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the first quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Yum China by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YUMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.63.

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC stock opened at $37.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.61. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.22 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

