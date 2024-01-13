Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 930 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.11% of OrthoPediatrics worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KIDS. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $28.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.87. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $39.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

