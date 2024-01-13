Oak Ridge Investments LLC Takes Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.07% of Boot Barn as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 632.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BOOT opened at $72.38 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.30.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

