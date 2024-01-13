Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $35.96 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $43.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $306,406.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,494.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,332 shares of company stock worth $516,087 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

