Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSV stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.24. 1,957,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,496,638. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

