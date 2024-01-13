Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000.

NYSEARCA DFAC remained flat at $28.97 during trading hours on Friday. 1,304,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,418. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.31. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

