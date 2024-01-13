Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $2.75 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. 2,469,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,786. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

