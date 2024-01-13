Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $25.81 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,832 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 11.0% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.57. 7,138,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,809,066. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $48.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.45.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

