Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $937,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,655,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 122,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000.

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $159.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,366 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

