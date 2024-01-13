Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up about 0.6% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Prologis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Prologis by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Prologis by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PLD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,814,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.68 and its 200 day moving average is $119.16. The firm has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other Prologis news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

