Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,298 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 2.3% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,679,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,130,000 after purchasing an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 761,354.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 639,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,663,000 after purchasing an additional 639,538 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 77,448,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,662,000 after purchasing an additional 632,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,378,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,051,000 after acquiring an additional 587,392 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHR traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,134. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.60. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.03 and a one year high of $51.22.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

