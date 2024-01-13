Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 316 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2024

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,062,527 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.