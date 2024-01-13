Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 316 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,062,527 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $102.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.