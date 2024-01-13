Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,256 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,256 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.1% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after buying an additional 21,295,255 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,663,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.41. 7,892,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,350,988. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

