Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Trading Down 5.6%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.17. 1,395,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,498,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $652.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $187.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTLY. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 40,566 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 636,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 423,971 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 56.0% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,502,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,812 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

